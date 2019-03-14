Falcons' Matt Ryan: Operating behind improved O-line
Ryan (wrist) may be afforded more time to throw in 2019, after Atlanta agreed to terms with offensive guards James Carpenter and Jamon Brown on Wednesday.
Often found running for his life behind a shoddy Falcons' offensive line in 2018, Matty Ice still managed to throw for 4,900 yards and 35 touchdowns en route to a QB2 finish in standard scoring leagues. Surely neither Carpenter nor Brown put forth an exemplary body of work last season (ranking as the No. 54 and 62 offensive guards in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus), but each brings a steady veteran presence to the line, and has an opportunity to capture a starting role for a unit that surrendered 108 QB hits in 2018 (sixth-most). The pair of acquisitions improves the guard spots, but drafting an offensive tackle remains very much in play for the Falcons at No. 14 overall, especially with Ryan Schraeder being designated for a post-June 1st release Wednesday.
