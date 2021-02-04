Ryan said Wednesday that he's spoken to new head coach Arthur Smith "a handful of times," and he remains excited about the opportunity to work with Atlanta's new staff, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Ryan labeled Smith as extremely smart and "a really good fit" for what the Falcons currently need on the sideline. In addition to commenting on the new coaching staff, the veteran signal-caller was realistic about where he stands in his career, noting that he will be a professional and the best teammate possible if the Falcons decide to select a quarterback in April's draft. With Ryan and Atlanta coming off a third consecutive losing season, a quarterback could very well be in play for the Falcons as early as the No. 4 overall pick.