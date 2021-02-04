Ryan said Wednesday that he's spoken to new head coach Arthur Smith "a handful of times," and he remains excited about the opportunity to work with the new coaching staff, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Ryan is optimistic about Atlanta's transition to an offensive-minded coach, tabbing Smith as extremely smart and "a really good fit" for what the Falcons currently need at the position. The veteran signal-caller is also taking a realistic stance about where he stands in his professional career, noting that he will be a professional and the best teammate possible if the Falcons decide to select a quarterback in April's upcoming draft. With Ryan and Atlanta coming off a third consecutive losing season, there remains a distinct possibility the organization brings in Ryan's successor with the No. 4 overall pick.