Ryan completed 21 of 32 pass attempts for 224 yards, throwing one touchdown and three interceptions during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Chargers.

The 2016 MVP was dreadful in crunch time, throwing two interceptions within a string of four pass attempts in the final four minutes of regulation. Though Ryan has been contending with a third straight losing season since the Falcons jumped out to an 0-5 start, he'd be relatively disciplined in the INT column coming into Sunday, committing just eight over his first 12 appearances of 2020. Week 14 marked his first three-pick performance of the year, and the third time over his past four outings Ryan has been held to one or fewer passing TDs. The 35-year-old now heads into the first of two late-season matchups against Tampa Bay in Week 15.