Ryan completed 22 of 39 pass attempts for 185 yards, throwing two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 43-6 win against the Raiders. He also registered five yards on his lone carry.

Ryan and the Falcons continue to enjoy new life under interim coach Raheem Morris, now reaching a 4-2 record since the firing of Dan Quinn. Ryan hasn't exactly lit it up in the scoring column during that span, as he's been held to two or fewer passing TDs in four of the six performances. He's also posted fewer than 235 passing yards in back-to-back games after averaging 305.1 passing yards per contest Weeks 1 through 9. The 35-year-old certainly prefers wins over lofty box score numbers, but it will be a challenging matchup in both respects next Sunday, when Atlanta takes on New Orleans for the second time in three weeks. Ryan completed just 51.4 percent of his passes, throwing two INTs and no TDs when the Falcons lost 24-9 to New Orleans on Nov. 22.