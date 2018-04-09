Falcons' Matt Ryan: Positive expectations in contract negotiations

Ryan was confident Monday when reflecting on his contract negotiations, saying he feels talks between him and the team will culminate in an extension, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "I'm excited about being a Falcon for a long time," Ryan said before the media at his charity golf tournament Monday. "It will get done when it's supposed to get done."

Ryan echoed the sentiment of what Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff stated in a radio appearance last week: neither the Falcons nor their franchise quarterback feel apprehensive about the two sides being able to come to a contractual resolution. As long as negotiations remain unresolved, Ryan is set to make $20 million in the expiring year of a five-year, $103.75 million contract which he agreed to just before the start of training camp for the 2013 season. Both sides are considering their respective bargaining price with the re-calibrated quarterback market, having witnessed both Jimmy Garoppolo and Kirk Cousins sign multi-year deals worth north of $27 million per season.