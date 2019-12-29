Falcons' Matt Ryan: Posts 6-2 record post-bye
Ryan completed 30 of 51 pass attempts for 313 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 28-22 win against Tampa Bay. He also lost one fumble on the afternoon.
The 2016 MVP was under siege once again Week 17, absorbing four-plus sacks for the sixth time this season. Ryan remained his typical poised self, however, leading Atlanta back from a 22-16 fourth-quarter deficit to reach a post-bye record of 6-2 and secure Dan Quinn as the head coach for the 2020 campaign. While he reached 25 passing TDs and established a completion percentage over 66 percent for a second consecutive year, Ryan's 14 interceptions represented his highest total since 2015. Ball security has potential to improve with enhanced protection, but Atlanta may have to bolster its offensive line depth to accommodate said improvement for its franchise QB.
