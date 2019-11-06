Falcons' Matt Ryan: Practicing Wednesday, hopes to play
Coach Dan Quinn said that he expects Ryan (ankle) to practice Wednesday and suit up for Sunday's contest against the Saints, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Ryan sat out Week 8's loss to the Seahawks due to a sprained right ankle. Now coming off the Falcons bye, the veteran signal-caller appears set for a "limited" designation on Wednesday's practice report, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. If Ryan is able to upgrade being a full participant in practice by the end of the week, he could have a real a shot at avoiding an injury designation entirely for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Saints.
