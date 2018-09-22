Falcons' Matt Ryan: Preparing to take on Saints
Ryan said Friday that the Saints deploy a number of different defensive looks, making it all the more challenging to prepare for Sunday's matchup, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The New Orleans secondary has been absolutely torched in each of its first two games of the season -- to the tune of 325.5 passing yards per game, while allowing a league-worst passer rating of 133. Still, Ryan isn't taking the Saints defense lightly, as he knows Marshon Lattimore is one of the NFL's elite cornerbacks. "(Lattimore) is a good player and he had a great year last year," Ryan said after practice Friday. "He's solid in man-to-man, he's solid in playing off in zones coverage, too. I've certainly been impressed with him thus far."
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Accounts for four TDs versus Panthers•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Believes red-zone execution will improve•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Looking to bounce back in Week 2•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Stymied by Philadelphia defense•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Chemistry building with offensive coordinator•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Leads Falcons on two scoring drives•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Ride Fuller
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...