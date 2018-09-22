Falcons' Matt Ryan: Preparing to take on Saints

Ryan said Friday that the Saints deploy a number of different defensive looks, making it all the more challenging to prepare for Sunday's matchup, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The New Orleans secondary has been absolutely torched in each of its first two games of the season -- to the tune of 325.5 passing yards per game, while allowing a league-worst passer rating of 133. Still, Ryan isn't taking the Saints defense lightly, as he knows Marshon Lattimore is one of the NFL's elite cornerbacks. "(Lattimore) is a good player and he had a great year last year," Ryan said after practice Friday. "He's solid in man-to-man, he's solid in playing off in zones coverage, too. I've certainly been impressed with him thus far."