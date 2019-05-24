Falcons' Matt Ryan: Primed for prolific year under Koetter

Ryan declared Thursday that he's excited to be once again working with Dirk Koetter as his offensive coordinator, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "I learned so much from him the first time around (2012-2014), and he's picked up a few different things along the way too," Ryan said in a post-practice interview. "We've come up with some really good stuff."

Ryan has historically been a more electrifying passer in seasons with Koetter calling the shots. When Koetter served as the Falcons' offensive coordinator between 2012 and 2014, Ryan completed 67.4 percent of his attempts for 4,643 passing yards per season -- notably better numbers than Ryan's 64.4 percent completion rate and 4,099 passing yards per season across his other eight pro campaigns. With Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary drafted in the first round, as well as additions of veteran guards James Carpenter and Jamon Brown via free agency, the offensive line projects to be much sturdier than it was a year ago when allowing Ryan to absorb a career-high 108 QB hits. Add in a selection of skill-position players that includes three former Pro Bowlers (Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman and Austin Hooper) as well an emerging star in Calvin Ridley, and it's easy to envision Ryan remaining a top-flight fantasy quarterback in 2019.