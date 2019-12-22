Falcons' Matt Ryan: Pushes post-bye record to 5-2
Ryan completed 32 of 45 pass attempts for 384 yards, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 24-12 win against Jacksonville. He also registered six rushing yards on four carries.
Coming into the day Ryan had cleaned up his play after a turnover-laden first half of 2019, committing just three interceptions Weeks 11 through 15 after throwing nine picks and losing two fumbles between Weeks 1 and 10. Sunday against a star-studded but largely under-performing Jaguars defense, Ryan reverted to his generous ways by committing multiple turnovers for the sixth time this season. His yardage outputs continue to be stellar, however, as the 2016 MVP has gone over 300 passing yards in 10 of 14 appearances this year. Intuitively, he's set for a prolific Week 17 against the Buccaneers' 28th-ranked pass defense, but Ryan threw for 271 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception when these two teams met Nov. 24.
