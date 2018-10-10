Falcons' Matt Ryan: Puts foot injury behind him
Ryan (foot) wasn't listed on the Falcons' injury report Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
After he was seen taking snaps and throwing passes at Wednesday's practice, Ryan held court with the media, telling D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution his foot was "fine." Clearly, the Falcons' medical and training staffs agree with the quarterback's own assessment. Ryan will now turn his sights on Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers, who have allowed 370 yards passing per game and 13 touchdowns versus just a single interception this season.
