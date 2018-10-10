Falcons' Matt Ryan: Puts in work at practice Wednesday

Ryan (foot) was present at Wednesday's practice, taking snaps and throwing passes, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

In the aftermath of Sunday's loss in Pittsburgh, Ryan was seen leaving the X-ray room at Heinz Field, which returned negative regarding any fractures in his foot. While practicing Wednesday, he appeared to display deft footwork, but the first Week 6 injury report will reveal whether he was a limited or full participant.

