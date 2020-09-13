Ryan completed 37 of 54 pass attempts for 450 yards while throwing two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 38-25 loss to the Seahawks.

Much like last season's matchup against Seattle when Matt Schaub put up 52 pass attempts in a losing effort, Ryan was busy during the second half Sunday with the Falcons facing a deficit throughout. Atlanta ultimately ran just four times on first downs (compared to 23 pass attempts), as Ryan eclipsed 45 pass attempts in his third consecutive regular-season game. Dating back to Week 1 of last year, Ryan now has 300-plus passing yards in 12 of his past 16 regular-season appearances. Week 2 presents a matchup against a Dallas defense that ranked ninth against the pass last year, but the Cowboys will be without free-agency departures Jeff Heath and Byron Jones, who collected 27 combined starts for that unit.