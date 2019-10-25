Falcons' Matt Ryan: Questionable after limited practice

Ryan (ankle) returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Ryan managed his first practice participation of the week, though it isn't clear if he actually did anything to put significant stress on his injured ankle. Coach Dan Quinn said the Falcons will make a decision Saturday, with Matt Schaub stepping in as the starter if Ryan isn't cleared to play. Quinn said Ryan will either start or be inactive, rather than potentially serving as the backup to Schaub. In the event Ryan is ruled out, the Falcons likely would activate fellow quarterback Danny Etling from the practice squad before 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.