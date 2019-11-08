Play

Falcons' Matt Ryan: Ready for Week 10 start

Ryan (ankle) has been cleared to return for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Ryan came out of a Week 9 bye as a limited practice participant, but coach Dan Quinn said Friday that the quarterback has regained his mobility. Ryan will face a surging New Orleans defense, though it's at least a good matchup in terms of volume, with the Falcons playing as heavy underdogs in a dome.

