Falcons' Matt Ryan: Ready for Week 10 start
Ryan (ankle) has been cleared to return for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Ryan came out of a Week 9 bye as a limited practice participant, but coach Dan Quinn said Friday that the quarterback has regained his mobility. Ryan will face a surging New Orleans defense, though it's at least a good matchup in terms of volume, with the Falcons playing as heavy underdogs in a dome.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Limited after bye week•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Practicing Wednesday, hopes to play•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Expected back after bye week•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Will not play Sunday•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Questionable after limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF recap, news: Samuels a must-start?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It might be tough to trust Jameis Winston most weeks, but Jamey Eisenberg says it will pay...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Mike Gesicki, Jonnu Smith and Vance McDonald are among the highlight options in Jamey Eisenberg's...