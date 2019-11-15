Falcons' Matt Ryan: Ready to play

Ryan (ankle) has been cleared of any injury designation for Sunday's game at Carolina, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Ryan returned from the ankle sprain for last week's 26-9 win over New Orleans, completing 20 of 35 passes for 185 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He was a limited practice participant throughout the week, with his availability for Sunday never really in doubt. Ryan will take on another tough pass defense, this time without the services of Austin Hooper (knee) and Devonta Freeman (foot). Of course, the Falcons still have legitimate pass-game weapons in Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.