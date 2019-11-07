Play

Falcons' Matt Ryan: Remains limited Thursday

Ryan (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Ryan so far has maintained his activity level this week, leaving some question about his ability to play for the first time since Week 7. Friday's injury report will give a sense of his potential to suit up Sunday at New Orleans.

