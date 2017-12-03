Falcons' Matt Ryan: Rendered ineffective versus Vikings
Ryan completed 16 of 29 passes for 173 yards during Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Vikings.
Ryan struggled mightily in this one, recording his lowest yardage total of the season while failing to throw a touchdown pass for the first time on the campaign. The opposing defense keyed in on Julio Jones a week after his breakout game, and Ryan was unable to consistently connect with any other pass catchers as he looked away from his star wideout. The signal caller had produced consistently prior to Sunday's ineffective performance and will look to get back on track next week against the Saints.
