Falcons' Matt Ryan: Respects Cleveland's defense

Ryan spoke glowingly of the Browns defense following practice Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "I think they've done a good job in the secondary of making plays and coming up with interceptions," Ryan said. "I've been impressed by what I've seen from them on film."

Through eight games, Matty Ice owns a 19:3 touchdown:interception ratio, while completing 70.8 percent of his passes for 336 passing yards per game. At the midway point of his 2016 MVP campaign, Ryan had completed 69.2 percent of his attempts with 329 passing yards per game and a 19:4 ratio. Ryan has kept Atlanta in playoff contention by playing error-free football, committing just one interception over his past 240 attempts after throwing two over his first 61 passes of the season. Sunday brings a matchup against a Browns defense that leads the NFL with 23 forced turnovers, including 13 interceptions (good for third in the league).