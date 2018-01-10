Falcons' Matt Ryan: Returns in full Wednesday

Ryan (personal) practiced in full Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The reason for Ryan's absence Tuesday was explained as a personal matter by the organization, per McClure. Ryan wouldn't elaborate on the topic Wednesday, but his ability to log every practice rep returns the Falcons offense to status quo. Over the past four contests, including Saturday's wild-card win against the Rams, he's completed 62 percent of his passes, averaged nearly 259 yards per game and recorded four touchdowns versus one interception.