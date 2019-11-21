Falcons' Matt Ryan: Returns to practice
Ryan (ankle) took the practice field Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Ryan sat out Week 8 due to a sprained ankle and used the Falcons' bye to ready for a return to action. Since the respite, he's led the team to back-to-back road wins versus the Saints and Panthers, completing 41 of 66 passes for 493 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during that span. While he continues to deal with the ankle issue prior to games, Ryan's status doesn't appear to be in much peril. Thursday's injury report will reveal his current level of participation.
