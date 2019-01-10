Falcons' Matt Ryan: Reuniting with Dirk Koetter

Ryan will be playing under Dirk Koetter in 2019, after the former Buccaneers head coach was hired as Atlanta's offensive coordinator Tuesday.

When Koetter served as the Falcons' offensive coordinator between 2012 and 2014, the team twice finished top eight in scoring, while Ryan commanded an 86:45 TD:INT ratio with over 4,600 passing yards per season. With Ryan coming off his second 35-touchdown campaign across 11 years in the NFL, his reuniting with a familiar and proven offensive mind bodes well for his potential to repeat as a top-five fantasy quarterback for the third time in four years.