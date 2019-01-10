Falcons' Matt Ryan: Reuniting with Dirk Koetter
Ryan will be playing under Dirk Koetter in 2019, after the former Buccaneers head coach was hired as Atlanta's offensive coordinator Tuesday.
When Koetter served as the Falcons' offensive coordinator between 2012 and 2014, the team twice finished top eight in scoring, while Ryan commanded an 86:45 TD:INT ratio with over 4,600 passing yards per season. With Ryan coming off his second 35-touchdown campaign across 11 years in the NFL, his reuniting with a familiar and proven offensive mind bodes well for his potential to repeat as a top-five fantasy quarterback for the third time in four years.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Stellar passing yardage haul in win•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Throws three TD passes•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Accounts for three TDs in blowout•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Totals three TDs in loss•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Kept to near-career lows•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Another big night in losing effort•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kingsbury boosts Cardinals in Fantasy
Former quarterback Kliff Kingsbury went from fired college coach to head man for the Cardinals....
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Packers future with Matt LaFleur
Matt LaFleur's lone season calling plays in Tennessee didn't show much in the way in consistency,...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...