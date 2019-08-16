Falcons' Matt Ryan: Roughed up in preseason debut
Ryan completed 10 of 14 pass attempts for 118 yards, adding two rushes for three yards during Thursday's 22-10 loss to the Jets.
Despite his offensive line being a figurative sieve for much of the evening, Ryan exhibited expert awareness at times in maneuvering around and out of the pocket to keep plays alive. The former MVP did what he could, but still absorbed three sacks in less than a quarter of play, at one point immediately rising to his feet and barking at Wes Schweitzer for allowing Avery Williamson (knee) to bullrush him and record a third-down sack with minimal resistance. He had two "gimme" touchdown passes on his final drive of the game, each of which was dropped -- on consecutive plays -- by Brian Hill and Justin Hardy.
