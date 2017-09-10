Falcons' Matt Ryan: Runs offense efficiently in win over Bears
Ryan completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 321 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Bears.
Ryan ran the offense efficiently and posted a healthy 10.7 yards per attempt, thanks in large part to an 88-yard touchdown connection with Austin Hooper. He didn't get much help from the running game, which posted a lackluster 2.8 yards per attempt, but he was able to do just enough to pull off the road victory. Ryan is in line for another strong season after an excellent 2016 campaign and will face a seemingly inviting matchup with the Packers in Week 2.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Struggles in Saturday's loss•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Gets one series of work•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Tosses touchdown on lone series Thursday•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Not expecting Super Bowl hangover•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Throws for 284 yards, two TD in Super Bowl LI loss•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Extension talks planned•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...