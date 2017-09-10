Falcons' Matt Ryan: Runs offense efficiently in win over Bears

Ryan completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 321 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Bears.

Ryan ran the offense efficiently and posted a healthy 10.7 yards per attempt, thanks in large part to an 88-yard touchdown connection with Austin Hooper. He didn't get much help from the running game, which posted a lackluster 2.8 yards per attempt, but he was able to do just enough to pull off the road victory. Ryan is in line for another strong season after an excellent 2016 campaign and will face a seemingly inviting matchup with the Packers in Week 2.