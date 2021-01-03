Ryan completed 29 of 44 pass attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns, adding a one-yard rushing TD over three carries during Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Buccaneers.

Roles were reversed from the division rivals' Week 15 showdown, as Ryan and the Falcons found themselves in a significant halftime deficit. Ryan rallied his team from 13 points down, helping Atlanta cut Tampa Bay's lead to three points on two separate occasions in the second half. However, the Falcons were unable to score on their final two possessions, as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers mounted 14 unanswered points to close out the regular-season finale. Ryan's 4-12 starting record from 2020 ties the worst of his career, but $23 million of base salary going into next season reduces flexibility in potentially moving him. There's no telling what the incoming general manager and head coach will consider Ryan to be at this phase of his career, rendering his long-term future with the organization tentative. With Ryan entering his age-36 season, Atlanta may consider adding his potential replacement sooner rather than later.