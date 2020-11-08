Ryan went 25-for-35 passing with 284 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 34-27 win against the Broncos. He added three rushes for 10 yards.

Ryan enjoyed his second multi-TD performance of the past month, as Atlanta pushed its record to 3-1 under interim coach Raheem Morris with the victory over Denver. The four-time Pro Bowl signal-caller has endured five outings this season with one or zero TD passes, all coming since Week 3. His yardage outputs have remained steady for the most part, however, as he hasn't gone below 226 yards passing in any game while also averaging 305 yards per contest. Ryan put his foot on the gas pedal early on in Week 9, hooking up on first-half scores with Olamide Zaccheaus and Brandon Powell. A 21-yard TD at the 6:20 mark of the third quarter helped put Atlanta's lead out of reach. Ryan will now be able to rest up over the Falcons' Week 10 bye before returning Nov. 22 against familiar foe New Orleans.