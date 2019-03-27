Falcons' Matt Ryan: Seeking bounce back
Ryan should benefit from offseason improvements along the offensive line in 2019, the Falcons' official site reports.
Atlanta's brass has shored up the interior with the free-agent signings of left guard James Carpenter and right guard Jamon Brown, who are slated to take over problematic spots. Moreover, blocking tight end Luke Stocker will bolster Ryan's protection. Despite the deficiencies up front last season, Ryan still completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 4,924 yards and 35 touchdowns, numbers which he only surpassed during his MVP campaign in 2016. With Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu, Calvin Ridley, Devonta Freeman (groin) and Austin Hooper manning the skill positions, Ryan could elevate his output further with the upgrades made in the trenches.
