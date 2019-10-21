Falcons' Matt Ryan: Seemingly avoids severe injury
Ryan's ankle injury isn't believed to be major, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ryan injured his ankle during Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Rams, limping off to the locker room in the fourth quarter and wearing a protective boot after the game. An MRI on Monday will give the Falcons a better idea about the severity of the injury, but they're reportedly optimistic it's nothing more than a sprain. The location and severity of the sprain would still be relevant for establishing a recovery timeline, and the team might err on the side of caution with its Week 8 game against the Seahawks followed by a bye in Week 9. Matt Schaub finished out Sunday's ugly loss, completing each of his six passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.
