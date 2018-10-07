Falcons' Matt Ryan: Seen exiting X-ray room

Ryan was seen exiting Heinz Field's X-ray room following Sunday's loss to the Steelers, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Ryan was strip-sacked by T.J. Watt in the fourth quarter during a play that led to a Steelers touchdown and did not return to the game. The nature of a potential injury to Ryan is currently unclear. For what it is worth, Matt Schaub took over at quarterback for the end of Sunday's game and would be in line to start if Ryan is forced to miss time going forward.