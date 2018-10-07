Falcons' Matt Ryan: Seen exiting X-ray room
Ryan was seen exiting Heinz Field's X-ray room following Sunday's loss to the Steelers, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Ryan was strip-sacked by T.J. Watt in the fourth quarter during a play that led to a Steelers touchdown and did not return to the game. The nature of a potential injury to Ryan is currently unclear. For what it is worth, Matt Schaub took over at quarterback for the end of Sunday's game and would be in line to start if Ryan is forced to miss time going forward.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Appears to be in 2016 form•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Career day in loss•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Preparing to take on Saints•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Accounts for four TDs versus Panthers•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Believes red-zone execution will improve•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Looking to bounce back in Week 2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.