Ryan completed 27 of 35 pass attempts for 300 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Chiefs.

Ryan also put the ball on the ground with the second fumble in his past four starts, after Alex Okafor sacked him during the first quarter. The veteran quarterback recovered possession, however, en route to his second consecutive turnover-free start. The 2016 MVP has composed a 5:0 TD:INT over the past two weeks, while Atlanta's final nine-play, 54-yard drive placed the team in position for a game-tying kick in the waning seconds before Younghoe Koo missed just his second attempt over 37 tries this year. Ryan's individual play is at least trending in a positive direction as the team heads into its 2020 finale, on the road against Tampa Bay.