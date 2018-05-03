Falcons' Matt Ryan: Signs five-year extension

Ryan signed a five-year contract extension with the Falcons on Thursday with $100 million guaranteed, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

The price of a franchise quarterback goes up yet again with Ryan officially signing his extension, as he will now be the first player in NFL history to earn $30 million per season. Ryan saw a sharp drop in production this past year after his MVP campaign in 2016, throwing 18 less touchdown passes, five more interceptions and for nearly 900 fewer yards. Still, Ryan is far and away the most consistently productive player the Falcons have had under center in franchise history, and he will now be under contract with the team through 2023. The good news for Ryan is the Falcons added yet another weapon at wide receiver in former Alabama standout Calvin Ridley in an effort to help the offense return close to its 2016 form.