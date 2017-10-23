Falcons' Matt Ryan: Silenced in Super Bowl rematch

Ryan completed 23 of 33 passes for 233 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Falcons. He added 37 rushing yards on three scrambles.

Outside of a few third- and fourth-down conversions he made with his legs, Ryan failed to get much of anything going Sunday night, which was surprising since New England entered Week 7 having allowed the most yards per game in the entire league. In fact, Ryan's touchdown connection with Julio Jones late in the fourth quarter marked Atlanta's first score since the second quarter of the Falcons' Week 6 loss to the Dolphins. The reasons for their struggles aren't entirely clear, but questionable play calling seems to be playing a part. Until they right the ship, it'll be hard to trust the 2016 NFL MVP as the elite signal caller we've come to know him as.