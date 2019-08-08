Falcons' Matt Ryan: Sitting again Thursday

Ryan won't suit up for Thursday's preseason game in Miami, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

There was an expectation of Ryan making his preseason debut, but wet field conditions may have forced coach Dan Quinn's hand, according to Jason Butt of The Athletic. In Ryan's absence, Matt Schaub and Matt Simms will handle QB reps for the Falcons. Ryan's next opportunity for exhibition action arrives next Thursday against the Jets.