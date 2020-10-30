Ryan completed 21 of 30 passes for 281 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Falcons' 25-17 win over the Panthers on Thursday night. He also rushed six times for 27 yards and a score.

Despite losing Calvin Ridley to an ankle injury in the first half, Ryan put together a solid performance against a Panthers defense that had played particularly well on its home field. The 35-year-old started off hot with a seven-play, 72-yard march and never really cooled off, connecting with Julio Jones on seven occasions for 137 yards and also occasionally utilizing tight end Hayden Hurst as a complementary target once Ridley exited. Ryan also notched his first first rushing touchdown of the campaign on 13-yard scramble in the second quarter, helping make up for his third game without a score through the air this season. Ryan did also record a season-low number of pass attempts with the Falcons defense playing much better than usual, a development that could actually cap the 13-year veteran's overall numbers if it persists by preventing Atlanta from having to constantly play catch-up. Ryan will look to stay hot in a Week 9 interconference matchup versus the Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8.