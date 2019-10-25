Falcons' Matt Ryan: Spotted at Friday's practice

Ryan (ankle) was present for Friday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Ryan missed practice the last two days, but it appears he will get some work in Friday, which seemingly improves his chances of playing Sunday against the Seahawks. The Falcons will reveal Ryan's official status for Week 8 after Friday's practice comes to a close.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories