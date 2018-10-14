Falcons' Matt Ryan: Stays hot as Falcons win
Ryan completed 31-of-41 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns as the Falcons defeated Tampa Bay 34-29 on Sunday.
So long as the Falcons can stay in playoff contention with Ryan playing at this level, the 10-year veteran is going to mount a legitimate argument to earn his second MVP award in three seasons. Ryan has thrown for 250-plus yards in every game this season, with at least 354 passing yards in three of the past four contests. He also currently has more touchdowns in a four-week span (12) than he's had during any stretch since Week 14-Week 17 of his 2016 MVP campaign. Next come the Giants and a secondary that Carson Wentz recently tore up for 278 passing yards and three touchdowns.
