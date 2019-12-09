Falcons' Matt Ryan: Stays upright, picks apart Panthers

Ryan completed 20 of 34 pass attempts for 313 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for eight yards on his lone rush attempt during Sunday's 40-20 win against the Panthers.

The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback has picked up his statistical output over the past two weeks, exceeding 300 passing yards and throwing multiple TDs in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 5 and 6. Ryan led a second-half renaissance for the Falcons' offensive attack Sunday, conducting three third-quarter scoring drives to expand Atlanta's lead to 20 points, before helping his team tack on 10 more points with back-to-back fourth-quarter scoring possessions. A Week 15 matchup against San Francisco's No. 1 pass defense will force many a fantasy GM to survey alternative options, though Ryan is liable to compile an impressive stat sheet on any given Sunday, especially with the Falcons likely to be throwing in bundles if facing a second-half deficit to the 49ers.