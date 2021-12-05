Ryan completed 30 of 41 passes for 297 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Falcons' 30-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed three times for two yards and committed three fumbles, recovering two.

Working with a Calvin Ridley-less receiving corps once again, Ryan mad the best of what he had to work with by connecting with Russell Gage on 11 occasions for 130 yards. The rest of Atlanta's pass-catching crew turned in modest numbers, but the sum total was enough to leave Ryan just short of his fifth 300-yard effort of the season. The yardage total was still a very welcome sight for fantasy managers after Ryan had failed to top 190 yards in any of his three previous games, and he'll look to keep up the momentum in a Week 14 visit to the struggling Carolina Panthers.