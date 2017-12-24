Falcons' Matt Ryan: Struggles during loss to Saints

Ryan completed 22 of 36 pass attempts for 288 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Saints. He also gained seven yards on two carries.

Ryan finished with his second-highest passing total in the last seven games, but he struggled for much of the afternoon and didn't have a touchdown pass to his name until a 14-yard connection with Tevin Coleman during garbage time with the game out of reach. He threw his fourth interception in the last three games, but he was hardly to blame on the play, which saw the ball resting on a Saints defender's back as he lay on the ground. Perhaps most importantly, the loss put Ryan and the Falcons' playoff aspirations in a bit of jeopardy, so they'll need a good result next week against the Panthers to ensure their involvement in the postseason.