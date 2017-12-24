Falcons' Matt Ryan: Struggles during loss to Saints
Ryan completed 22 of 36 pass attempts for 288 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Saints. He also gained seven yards on two carries.
Ryan finished with his second-highest passing total in the last seven games, but he struggled for much of the afternoon and didn't have a touchdown pass to his name until a 14-yard connection with Tevin Coleman during garbage time with the game out of reach. He threw his fourth interception in the last three games, but he was hardly to blame on the play, which saw the ball resting on a Saints defender's back as he lay on the ground. Perhaps most importantly, the loss put Ryan and the Falcons' playoff aspirations in a bit of jeopardy, so they'll need a good result next week against the Panthers to ensure their involvement in the postseason.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Leads Falcons to victory•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Survives three-interception night•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Rendered ineffective versus Vikings•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Third 300-yard effort of season in win•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Throws two touchdowns in win•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Throws for two TDs in third straight•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...