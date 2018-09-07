Falcons' Matt Ryan: Stymied by Philadelphia defense
Ryan completed 21 of 42 passes for 251 yards while tossing one interception during the Falcons' 18-12 defeat to Philadelphia on Thursday night.
Atlanta's red-zone struggles from last year have persisted into the opening act of the 2018 season, as Ryan was picked off by Rasul Douglas on a crucial third-and-medium situation midway through the fourth quarter when targeting Julio Jones on a fade. The Falcons got another chance in the game's waning moments -- with a final sequence that eerily resembled the conclusion of the divisional round tilt between these same two teams. Ryan once again targeted Jones, but the All-World wideout was unable to come down with the ball in bounds as the clock expired. For those banking on a Matty Ice resurgence, the debut outing against Philadelphia was largely discouraging. The veteran quarterback was held to single-digit fantasy production in standard scoring formats, while failing to score a touchdown for just the second time in his last 35 games.
