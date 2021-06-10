Ryan still has a strong group of pass-catching options to target following the Falcons' trade of Julio Jones, Scott Blair of the Falcons' official site reports.

In addition to Calvin Ridley and 2020 breakout Russell Gage to turn to at wideout, Ryan will have an expected star addition at tight end in the form of 2021 first-round pick Kyle Pitts. That trio, plus Hayden Hurst at No. 2 tight end, should give Ryan plenty of options to turn to even without the star power of Jones at the top of the depth chart. With that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising if new Falcons head coach Arthur Smith decided to utilize two tight end sets early and often this season.