Falcons' Matt Ryan: Survives three-interception night

Ryan completed 15 of 27 passes for 221 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in Thursday's 20-17 win over the Saints. He also netted zero yards on his three rushes.

The Falcons ultimately walked away winners with the help of some timely defense, but Ryan's night was mostly forgettable from an individual standpoint. The Boston College product threw all three of interceptions within a nine-play stretch between the end of the first half and beginning of the second, but he bounced back to fire a game-tying touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu with 9:55 remaining. Ryan also led an eight-play, 38-yard drive later in the period that culminated in Matt Bryant's go-ahead 52-yard field goal, a kick that would prove to be the difference in the game. It was Ryan's first multi-interception tally since Week 4, but he's now thrown just Thursday's one touchdown over the last two contests. He'll look to take advantage of a Buccaneers defense he already compiled 317 yards against back in Week 12 when he encounters them again in a Week 15 road tilt.