Falcons' Matt Ryan: Survives three-interception night
Ryan completed 15 of 27 passes for 221 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in Thursday's 20-17 win over the Saints. He also netted zero yards on his three rushes.
The Falcons ultimately walked away winners with the help of some timely defense, but Ryan's night was mostly forgettable from an individual standpoint. The Boston College product threw all three of interceptions within a nine-play stretch between the end of the first half and beginning of the second, but he bounced back to fire a game-tying touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu with 9:55 remaining. Ryan also led an eight-play, 38-yard drive later in the period that culminated in Matt Bryant's go-ahead 52-yard field goal, a kick that would prove to be the difference in the game. It was Ryan's first multi-interception tally since Week 4, but he's now thrown just Thursday's one touchdown over the last two contests. He'll look to take advantage of a Buccaneers defense he already compiled 317 yards against back in Week 12 when he encounters them again in a Week 15 road tilt.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Rendered ineffective versus Vikings•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Third 300-yard effort of season in win•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Throws two touchdowns in win•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Throws for two TDs in third straight•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Eclipses 300-yard mark in loss•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Fires pair of scores in win•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...