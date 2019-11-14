Play

Falcons' Matt Ryan: Takes part in drills Thursday

Ryan (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Ryan's ankle sprain still appears to be bothering, keeping him off the practice field entirely Wednesday. Thursday's injury report will reveal his activity level, but his presence is generally a good sign that he's preparing to suit up Sunday at Carolina.

