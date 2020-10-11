Ryan completed 21 of 37 pass attempts for 226 yards, throwing no touchdowns and committing one interception during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Panthers. He also fumbled once, but the loose ball was recovered by teammate Keith Smith.

Since amassing six passing TDs and 723 passing yards on 90 attempts during the first two weeks of 2020, Ryan has managed 249 passing yards per game with just one total TD over his past three outings. In his past two starts, specifically, Ryan has no touchdown passes, handing the 2016 MVP his first such streak since Weeks 11 and 12 of his rookie campaign. Ryan has an opportunity to get right in his upcoming matchup against Minnesota, as the Vikings enter Sunday Night Football as a bottom-five pass defense with over 290 yards allowed per game through the air.