Ryan and the Falcons were cleared to return to the team's facilities Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The team was forced to have a virtual workout Thursday with defensive tackle Marlon Davidson and an assistant coach testing positive for COVID-19, but the subsequent negative tests from everyone else now allow the facility to reopen. Barring further developments, the Falcons' Week 6 matchup Sunday at Minnesota is set to be played as scheduled.
