Ryan went 31-for-42 passing with 338 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions during Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Lions. He also lost one fumble.

Ryan has bounced back from a pair of stagnant outings Weeks 4 and 5, throwing for 709 combined passing yards and a 5:0 TD:INT over his past two appearances against Minnesota and Detroit. Though results on the stat sheet are encouraging, the fact remains that Atlanta sits at 1-6 thus far in 2020 and 15-23 in Ryan's 38 starts since the beginning of 2018. Up next is a Thursday night matchup against Carolina, who knocked off the Falcons 23-16 in Week 5. The Panthers surrendered 27 points to New Orleans during Week 7, but prior to that Carolina had held opponents to an average of 19 points per game over its preceding four outings.