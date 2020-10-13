Falcons owner Arthur Blank said that Ryan's future in Atlanta will depend on what the team's new coach and GM wish to do at the quarterback position, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

With coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff having been relieved of their duties following an 0-5 start for the Falcons, Atlanta's future at quarterback is less than certain. Despite having a former MVP at the position, the fact remains that the Falcons have gone 14-22 over Ryan's 36 starts since the beginning of 2018. Patience paid off for the divisional rival Saints as the team stuck it out through three consecutive losing seasons with QB Drew Brees (2014-2016) before winning 11-plus games in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Ryan may not be so lucky if the Falcons hold a top-three draft choice this April, however, with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields considered top-tier prospects at the QB position among the 2021 draft class.