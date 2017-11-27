Falcons' Matt Ryan: Third 300-yard effort of season in win
Ryan completed 26 of 35 passes for 317 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Buccaneers. He also rushed once for one yard.
Ryan's production was decidedly funnelled through one pass catcher in particular, that being the incomparable Julio Jones. The multi-time Pro Bowler recorded a whopping 253 of Ryan's 317 yards on the afternoon, propelling the latter to his third 300-yard effort of the campaign. Although he failed to throw multiple touchdowns passes for the first time since Week 7, Ryan's 9.06 yards per attempt represented his best effort in that category since the opener versus the Bears. He'll face a much stiffer challenge in Week 13, however, as the Falcons take on the Vikings in a pivotal conference matchup.
