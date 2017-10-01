Falcons' Matt Ryan: Three more turnovers in loss
Ryan completed 24 of 42 passes for 242 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions while adding an eight-yard rush and losing a fumble in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Bills.
The man nicknamed Matty Ice has looked ice cold in important late-game situations of late. Ryan gave up the go-ahead score after coughing up the ball on a sack in the third quarter, but tied it up with a three-yard touchdown pass to Justin Hardy in the fourth. He had two tries to complete the comeback after Buffalo nudged ahead with a field goal on the ensuing possession, but those drives ended with an interception and a turnover on downs. Wide receivers Julio Jones (hip) and Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) left this one early, but next week's bye should allow Ryan's top weapons to get healthy by the time Miami comes to town for Week 6.
